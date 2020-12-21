John Dennis Duke, 80, of Louisburg, KS, passed away Thursday evening December 16, 2020, at St. Luke South Hospital.
He had been at the Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center since May before contracting the Covid virus.
John was born June 9, 1940, to Austin Duke and Mary Copher Duke in Southern MO.
He was united in marriage on April 23, 1987, to Betty Duke and moved to Louisburg. He was a carpenter and retired from Union 61 in Kansas City, MO. After retiring he loved riding a bike and repairing them. John would ride all over town and would stop to talk to anyone. He also loved to dance. In his younger days, he taught dancing at Arthur Murry Studio in Kansas City.
John was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jim, and sister Elizabeth Cost.
He is survived by his wife, Betty of the home, son, John Austin Duke, and sister-in-law, Jan Duke of Sonora, CA.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers and food the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association C/O Dengel and Son Mortuary P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS, 66053
913-837-4310
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.