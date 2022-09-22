John Franklin Husted, Jr., 91, Gardner, Kansas, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Wellsville Health & Rehab, Wellsville, Kansas.
Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, with funeral service and Military Honors to follow at 10:00 a.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas 66030 (913) 856-7111.
Burial at Osawatomie Cemetery, Osawatomie, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church Youth Group. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
John was born on August 12, 1931, in Beagle, Kansas, to John Franklin Husted, Sr. and Viva Gertrude (McDaniel) Husted. He was a lifelong area resident who graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1949. John was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1953-1955. On March 27, 1955, John married Sandra Castor in Paola, Kansas. They were constant companions. He was a farmer, raising cattle and hogs as well as growing row crops.
In 1976, John began his own company, Husted Electric, operating for 49 years. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, Spring Hill, Kansas, Cole-Smith Post 350 American Legion, Spring Hill, Kansas and Lions Club, Gardner, Kansas.
John and Sandra enjoyed square dancing with the Docey Dandies club. He loved to visit with friends and strangers anywhere he went. For many years, John was involved in 4H as a project leader and helped start the Hillsdale Hustlers 4H club. In his spare time, John liked to garden, do yard work, raise flowers, fish and care for his cats.
John was preceded in death by his parents; wife Sandra; daughter Malea; brother Clifford Husted and sister Lorene E. Alexander. He is survived by his grandchildren: Layne, Ellie, Evan and Kyle; foster grandchild, Mariah; foster great-grandchild, Oakleigh; foster daughter Skye Starner; son-in-law Milton(Carol) Lutz; brother-in-law Bill Castor (Therese); nephews Carl Bickham and Ronald Husted and niece Christa Kellogg.
