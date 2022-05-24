John Frederick “Fred” Coffey of Osawatomie, KS, passed on May 17, 2022, at the age of 86 at Vintage Park of Osawatomie.
Fred was born on May 4, 1936 in Wellsville, Ks to Joseph Richard Coffey and Marybelle Rousselo. Fred was raised by his Uncle Harry and Aunt Etta Gutshall in Rossville, KS. He attended and graduated from Rossville High School and attended Kansas State University. Fred joined the Navy in 1953 at the end of the Korean War and was assigned to the USS Shangri La. Fred was honorably discharged in 1955 due to medical injuries.
Fred was a hard worker. He worked for Henry Manufacturing, Del Monte Foods, the Rochelle Illinois Power Plant, and operated the Fontana Tavern. He worked at the LaCygne Power Plant, Osawatomie State Hospital, Fickel Furniture, and the Happy Valley Ranch with 19 years of employment. Fred said, “I always started at the bottom and worked my way up.”
Fred married Mary Eagan, they had three children, Jane, Timothy and Richard. The marriage ended in divorce. Fred then met and married Patsy Feighner. Upon this union Fred gained 6 more children; Mike, Kim, Kelly, Chris, Michelle, and Mark.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife Patsy Coffey, his parents, siblings: Shirley Kitto, Sheldon Eugene “Gene” Baugher, Mary Lou Hancock, Dickey Coffey, Etta Yvonne, Barbara Jo Coffey, Phyllis Stadler, Gary Lee Coffey, and Patty Coffey. His sons Timothy and Richard Coffey, niece Mary Lois Tyrrell, nephews, Ed & Mike Lewis, Paula Freneir, Patrick Lewis, Michael Crawford, and a grandson Army Sgt. Jeffery Mersman.
He is survived by his daughter Jane (Joe) Redcliff Rochelle, Illinois, son Mike Ritch Paola KS, daughter Kim Ritch Lane KS, son Kelly (Kathy) Feighner Lane KS, son Chris (Mary) Ritch LaCygne KS, Michelle (Mike) Chester Osawatomie KS, son Mark (Jody) Ritch Paola KS, many nieces and nephews, 20 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren with 3 more on the way.
Services were May 20th and 21st at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial at Fontana Cemetery. Memorials are to the Miami County Cancer Foundation send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
