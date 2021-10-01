John G. Clinton, 61, of Paola, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 26, 2021 in his Paola home.
John was born in Paola to Orville Leroy Clinton, Jr. and Deloris Jean (Mooney) Dell on October 8, 1959. He grew up in Paola but graduated from Olathe High School in 1977. He married Patricia (Ronan) Rowe on June 16, 1990, in Lenexa, Kansas. He worked as a delivery driver for Parker Truss & Stuff where me made many friends. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Veterans of Foreign Wars in Paola. He was often seen at either location and most likely riding his motorcycle. Along with being a skilled truck driver, he was a great mechanic and knew how to fix almost anything.
John is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Rick Clinton.
John is survived by his son, Christopher (Abby); brother Rodney (Pam); granddaughter, Aviana, and his second granddaughter due in December. John is also survived by many friends and other family members that miss him greatly.
Please join John’s family at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 26433 Eagle Drive, Paola, Kansas on October 22, 2021 for a Celebration of Life Ceremony at 6 PM. The family kindly asks for those who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus to please wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.
