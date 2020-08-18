John McCann

John D. McCann passed away at home on August 14, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1951 to Riley and Woneta McCann in Coffeyville, KS, where he attended school.
Visitation will be 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, with a Masonic Service and Memorial Service following at 7:30 p.m. at Dengel and Son Funeral Home Louisburg Chapel. For those feeling comfortable attending, the family requests that everyone wear a mask and social distance.
His family later moved to Overland Park where he graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School. After receiving an Associate’s degree from JCCC, he worked a number of jobs before retiring after 27 years as a building inspector for the City of Lenexa. In 1997, John was united in marriage to Lorraine (Henry) DeVrieze and lived in Bucyrus, KS until his passing.
John was a member and past master of the Masonic Lodge in Lenexa until he transferred to Louisburg in 1998. He also enjoyed being a member of both Abdallah Shrine and the Antique & Classic Cars Unit. John’s favorite pastime included spending time with his family and friends, along with painting, flying planes, and entertaining others with his humor.
John was proceeded in death by his parents, and brother, Riley L. McCann Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Lorraine; brother, Michael McCann (Cindy) of South Bixby, OK; daughters, Kimberly (DeVrieze) Carter (Shawn) of Gardner, KS and Keri (DeVrieze) Johnson (Brad) of Olathe, KS; grandson, Grant Carter; and granddaughters, Kameron Carter and Addie Johnson; nieces, nephews, and many other extended family members
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Olive’s Hope Pet Rescue, C/O of Dengel Mortuary P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053, in honor of John’s love of animals and his best buddy, Gus the Black Lab.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
