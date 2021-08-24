John Meyer, 80, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at his home in Louisburg.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, in Louisburg Cemetery. Services under the direction of Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (816-657-4400).
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to American Legion Post #250, ALA Lawrence E. Bauer Memorial Scholarship, or Peace Lodge 243. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
John Richard Meyer was born August 14, 1941, in Owensville, Missouri, to Richard and Marie Lockhart Meyer. He grew up in the Louisburg area and graduated from Louisburg High School in 1959. Following graduation John served his country in the US Air Force, stationed mainly in French Morocco.
He was united in marriage to Barbara Richardson and two boys were born to this union, Richard and Bruce. John worked as a welder for Power & Light until his retirement in 2001. Throughout his life John was active in a number of organizations. He was a member of the Pipe Fitters Union, a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge, a life member of American Legion Post #250, and served as District 2 Commander. John was also a member of Voiture 1510, Eight and Forty, and was a member and Past President of Local 412 IBEW. He very much loved to hunt, woodworking, and of course welding.
John was preceded in death by his parents and sister Darlene. He is survived by his wife Barbara Meyer, sons Richard and Bruce Meyer, five grandchildren, Kierra Meyer, Travis Meyer, Keanna Meyer, Brycen Meyer, and Brayden Meyer. one great-grandchild, Traci Meyer, and by his siblings, Paul Meyer, Larry Meyer, Sammy Meyer, Donna Cook, and Carolyn Daulton. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, extended family members and many friends.
