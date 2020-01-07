John Murnane

John J. Murnane, 76, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed peacefully January 5, 2020, after an extended illness.
John was born April 30, 1943 in Girard, Kansas, to Joseph and Margaret Stremel Murnane. He moved to Kansas City in 1962 and began his 46-year career at Hallmark Cards, ending his time there in special projects and quality assurance. He has been a resident of Louisburg, Kansas, since 1973.
Quality was a hallmark of John’s life that he applied to everything, especially his passion as a horse breeder. John was known for his knowledge and expertise in raising quality performance horses, always eagerly awaiting the spring foal crop.
Over the years, he owned 587 horses, had been a lifetime member and President of the Kansas Buckskin Horse Association and served as a Board of Director of the American Buckskin Registry Association, having raised horses who won nearly 100 World and Reserve World Championships. He was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association and was inducted into the Better Horse Network Hall of Fame in 2015.
His love for horses was surpassed by his love of family and friends. John was married to JoAnn Gallinetti on August 1, 1970. He was the father of three children: Rebecca Murnane of Colorado Springs, CO, Shawn of Overland Park, Kansas and Jason of Lawrence, Kansas, and he was the grandfather to his beloved three grandchildren, Lincoln John, Elsie and Nella Murnane.
His favorite times were being with all of them outdoors on the ranch enjoying the horses, going hunting and fishing with his family, and being with friends on Eminence trail rides and socializing with everyone.
John endured many illnesses, always with grace and humor. He was always thankful for what he had. His biggest regret was leaving his family, especially not being able to see his grandchildren grow to adulthood. In spite of poor health, John didn’t give up.
His goal was to earn the AQHA Breeders Award for raising foals for 50 consecutive years. His favorite saying was: “The poorest man is not he without a cent, but he who is without a dream.” John worked hard to see most of his dreams become reality.
John was preceded in death by his parents and an older brother Richard.
He leaves behind his wife JoAnn of 49 years, his children, his grandchildren, his brothers, Joe (Rose Marie) Murnane and Tom Murnane, his sisters, Fran Rutledge, Dorothy (Vic) Kroenke, Marge Abraham, Marilyn (Earl) Rogers and Esther (Bob) Behrend and scores of nieces and nephews and very close friends.
Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Louisburg Chapel.
Funeral Service will be Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Louisburg Chapel. Burial in the Louisburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests supporting your community blood drive by being a donor or make a memorial contribution to the Leukemia Research Foundation or the KU Cancer Center Drug Discovery Innovation C/O Dengel & Son Mortuary P.O. box 669 Louisburg, KS.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
