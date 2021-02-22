John Oliva, age 75, of Paola passed away February 19, 2021 at the Olathe Medical Center. (cremation)
Surviving are his children Cassandra Lyn Roe, Rebecca Eve Cortes, Martha Marie Reilly, Timothy Robert Oliva, and Daniel Jeremiah Oliva. Arrangements by Dengel and Son Mortuary 305 N. Pearl Paola KS 66071
