John Onions

1964-2020
John Michael Onions, age 55, of Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away January 17, 2020.
John was born September 26, 1964 at Kansas City, Kansas. He was the son of Thomas Lee, Sr. and Frances Ellen (Canada) Onions. He graduated from Fairland High School in Fairland, Oklahoma in 1982 and then continued his education at DeVry Institute.
He was married to Angela Renee Gifford on August 26, 1989. They made their home in Roeland Park and became the parents of three sons Dallas, Casey, and Justice. They moved to Spring Hill in 2002.
John was the owner and operator of John's Custom Creations in Spring Hill. His business specialized in custom woodworking. Woodworking was a hobby John enjoyed with his father when he was growing up. That hobby became his profession.
John's favorite hobby was playing and coaching baseball and softball. He actually tried out for two professional baseball teams. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an avid sports fan.
He was a very active member of the First Baptist Church in Paola where he taught Sunday School and was involved in their other youth programs. He was a member of the Christian Education Board and the Family Faith Builders that met on Friday nights. He was instrumental in remodeling the church sanctuary.
He was preceded in death by his father who died in 1997 and his wife Angela who died in 2017.
He is survived by his three sons Dallas (Kylie) of Spring Hill, Casey of Spring Hill, and Justice of Wichita; one grandson Everett Michael; his mother Frances Onions; three brothers Thomas, Jr., Steve, and Christopher; one sister Karen Myers; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 207 E. Wea, Paola, KS, 66071 followed by the funeral at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Memorials are to the Agape Fund of the Paola First Baptist Church and can be sent to the church or in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305. N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
