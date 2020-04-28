1979-2020
John Jay Rees, 40, Paola, KS, passed away April 21, 2020 at Olathe Medical Center.
Private services were held under the direction of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Local survivors include his Lakemary family and his foster family: Gary and Tracy Price of Osawatomie, Chassi Melte of Lane, Shaun Melte of Osawatomie.
Memorials to Lakemary and can be sent in care of the funeral home.
