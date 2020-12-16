John "Ronald" Lanzrath, age 93, passed away on Monday December 14, 2020, at Olathe Medical Center. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at St John's Catholic Church, Greeley with burial to follow at St John's cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St John's Catholic Church or St Rose School. You may send your condolences to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.