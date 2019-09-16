John Skeens

John “J.W.” William Skeens Jr. age 74 of Louisburg Ks. passed away on September 11, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City Mo.
Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 with Masonic and Memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Louisburg United Methodist Church 249 N. Metcalf Louisburg, Kansas. Burial will be in the Louisburg Cemetery.
John was the oldest son of Vivian I. Town and John W. Skeens Sr. John was born on a farm ¾ mile south of Somerset, KS. on October 14, 1944 and lived most of his life in Miami County, KS. J.W. was a longtime member of Carpenters Local 777 in Harrisonville, MO. He worked doing carpentry and interior finish work in the Kansas City, and Overland Park, KS. area. J.W. retired in August of 2003. He belonged to Peace Lodge 243 in Louisburg, Scottish Rite and Shriner’s for many years. He served on the board of directors of the Miami County Farm Bureau and Rural Water District #2.
He enjoyed spending time on the farm, working on projects around the house, helping family and friends, attending church and especially Game day on Wednesdays playing Mexican Train Dominos. He also enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling, playing with his dogs, KC, Lacy, and Heidi and his “Grand Dog” Max, the beagle. He so enjoyed being a coach to his girls’ softball teams. He was an avid hunter and fisherman he truly loved fishing in Canada and Alaska and cheering on the Royals and Chiefs.
J.W. was united in marriage to Melodie Edstrom on July 11, 1964, they shared two daughters together and later divorced in 1990.
He is preceded in death by his parents Vivian I. Rockwood and John W. Skeens Sr. His wife and love of his life Linda D. Skeens on September 25th of 2006 to pancreatic cancer. The Good Lord was watching over them because he retired six months before she was diagnosed, and he was able to take her to all her Doctor’s appointments and treatments. He is also preceded in death by his grandson Lucien Mellott.
He is survived by two daughters, Michelle L. Mellott and husband, Joe of Edwardsville, KS; and Marsha K. Hammons and husband, Darryl of Louisburg KS; Grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah, Brandon Mellott of Edwardsville, KS. Billy J. Walker, Louisburg, KS. Two brothers, Richard A. Skeens and Vollena, of Hale Center, TX.; and Mark D. Skeens and Marie of Louisburg KS. Two uncles, Darrel Skeens and Laura, Peculiar MO., Roger Skeens and Sheila Burnsville, Mississippi. Many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Louisburg Senior Center or Louisburg United Methodist Church.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
