John Wesley Weaver, Sr., was born on January 20, 1935, in Osawatomie, KS, to Raymond Wesley and Ruth Beatrice Latimer Weaver.
He graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1952. In 1953, he received the Chevalier Degree from the Order of Demolay. He was a member of the Air Force Reserve from 1952 to 1954 and was attached to the 442nd Troop Carrier Wing located at the US Naval Air Station in Olathe, KS.
From 1954 to 1961 he was with the 381st Ordnance Company (Field Maintenance) USAR and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, and was on active duty at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, MD, until November 1957, and received certificates of proficiency in metalworking and specialized machinist training.
On November 21, 1954, he married Carol Ann Cragg and they were the parents of two children. He worked with his family in the Weaver Grocery Store and in 1964 he and his wife opened the first home-owned Montgomery Ward Catalog Agency in Kansas.
In 1967, when Mr. Weaver accepted the position of area office manager with Gulf Oil Chemical Division, the family moved to Topeka, KS. In 1972, he went to work for Capitol Federal Savings where he remained until his retirement in 1997. He was a Stormont-Vail Hospital volunteer for 18 years. He was a talented woodcarver and painter and enjoyed gardening and reading.
He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washburn University in 1976 and was a member of Crestview United Methodist Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents and a sister, Ruth Eileen Weaver McCoy.
Survivors are his wife, Carol; a daughter, Rebecca Weaver of Topeka; son, John Wesley Weaver Jr. (Stefanie); and grandson, Ashton Weaver of Olathe, KS. Also surviving are his brothers, George Weaver (Ethel) of Paola, KS and Joseph Weaver (Ruth Ann) of Osawatomie; and many nieces and nephews.
Inurnment will be at the Osawatomie Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be to the Crestview United Methodist Church, 2245 Eveningside Drive, Topeka, KS 66614 or the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st, Topeka, KS 66604.
Dove Cremations and Funerals Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
