John William "Bill" Keitel passed away March 4, 2023, at the age of 96.
A Celebration of Life with military honors will be held Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at the American Legion, Post 370 (7500 W 75th St, Overland Park, KS 66204). In honor of Bill, the family encourages donations to the American Legion, Post 370.
Bill attended high school in Parker Kansas, after graduation he proudly served his country in the United States Navy in World War II aboard the USS Tunxis.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 370 and faithfully served his fellow veterans and their families. He was employed for 46 years in the trucking industry, working for two companies: Consolidated Forwarding Company of St. Louis, Missouri, and Mo-Kan Distribution of Kansas City, Missouri.
Bill was a charter member of the Highway Tariff Club of Kansas City and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local #41.
Bill thoroughly enjoyed his time in Rio Grande Valley of South Texas.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Bearl and Mable Keitel, as well as three brothers, Herman, James, and Herschel.
