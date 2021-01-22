John William Frazee, age 90, La Cygne, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
He was born on March 1, 1930, in Hickman Mills, Missouri, the son of John M. and Beulah M. Tull Frazee. He worked was a very accomplished concrete finisher. John was united in marriage to Marjorie Ann Gregg on June 10, 1952. She preceded him in death on August 21, 1992. He later married Eva M. Conley LaMar on January 3, 1994.
He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, NARFS, and KOFP. He was also preceded in death by his parents, a brother and six sisters. John is survived by his wife Eva, three sons, Tom Frazee (Jeri), Lonnie Frazee, and Ronnie Frazee (Cathy), two stepsons, Buddy LaMar (Brenda) and Jerry Lee LaMar (Elaine), fifteen grandchildren, several great and great great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Louisburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 noon to 2 p.m. January 30 at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel.
Contributions are suggested to the Shriner Children's Hospital or Interim Hospice. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
