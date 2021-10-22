John William Hahn, age 83, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away October 18, 2021 at Villa Saint Francis in Olathe, Kansas.
John was born January 31, 1938, in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania to Joseph Henry Hahn and Mary E. (Balz) Hahn.
He graduated from St. Mary’s School in Williamsport, Pennsylvania in June 1955. After graduation John enlisted in the United States Air Force in July 1955. He retired from the Air Force in 1976 with 21 years 2 months and 16 days of service.
After retirement he worked for Chuck’s Market in Louisburg. John also worked as a janitor for Louisburg School District 416, retiring with 20 years.
John married Margaret Ann Haefele on December 12, 1959. To this union were born three daughters Mary, Linda and Rita. In December 2020 Margaret and John celebrated 61 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife Margaret, daughters Mary Helen (JR) Ewing of Wamego, Kansas, Linda June DeWick of Kansas City, Missouri, Rita Sue (Frank) Burrow of Louisburg, Kansas; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brothers Joseph (Betty) Hahn of Bath, Maine, Frank (Bette) Hahn of Minnetonka, Minnesota, Edward “Ted” Hahn of Albany, New York; sister Mary Lou (Stuart) Spence of Plymouth, New York; sister-in-law Kay (Dave) Casler of Vestal, New York; many nieces and nephews.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
