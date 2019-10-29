Johnnie Lee Carriker age 81 of Paola, KS died Friday October 25, 2019 at Olathe Medical Center.
Visitation 9-10 am Saturday November 2, 2019 followed by service at 10 am all at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial at Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorials are to the Shriner's Hospital or the Dwight D. Eisenhower Eye Center and maybe sent c/o the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
