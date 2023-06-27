Johnnie Lee Taylor, 75, of Cedar Creek, TX, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14th, 2023, at St. David's South in Austin, TX.
He was born November 29th, 1947, in Ottawa, KS, to Jack L. Taylor and Mabel N. (Roe) Vernon. He grew up and attended school in Olathe, KS.
Johnnie was a Vietnam veteran who patriotically served in the US Army and later, the US Navy from 1964-1970. For his service to our country, he was awarded the Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal with the 1960 device, the Vietnam Service medal with a Bronze Star, and an Overseas Service Bar. He also earned the designation of a Rifle Sharpshooter.
On November 20th, 1971, Johnnie married the one who he claimed always had his heart, Wanda Redstone, in Olathe, KS, who he affectionately called Maggie. In 1973, they moved to Gardner, KS, where he worked in manufacturing and warehouses such as GM, Hawkeye, and Broderson.
He and Wanda raised three children in Gardner, Stefani, Scott, and Johnna. When only the youngest remained at home, they moved to Louisburg, KS, and lived there from 1995-2007. In 2007, Johnnie and Wanda said goodbye to the Kansas winters and moved to their current home in Cedar Creek, TX. Johnnie was a member of the Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Elgin, TX.
In Johnnie's semi-retirement, he marshaled at his local golf course and enjoyed the opportunity to perfect his golf swing. Riding around Texas hill country on his Harley with Wanda looking for new things to do was a favorite activity, as well as evening back-porch sitting.
A life-long KC Chiefs fanatic, he shared the excitement with his family after recent Super Bowl wins - something he swore he'd never see. Johnnie loved to listen to music and considered himself Elvis Presley's biggest fan. He loved telling the story of when he was stationed in Hawaii, he met the King of Rock-n-Roll on the set of Paradise, Hawaiian Style.
Those who were lucky enough to love Johnnie, knew being called by your first and middle name was a term of endearment. An eye-roll or raised eyebrows were normally followed by an ornery grin as he enjoyed teasing those he cared about the most.
He was a very proud father and Papa, and is proven by the numerous photos of his children and grandchildren that adorn the walls of his home. His smile, presence, orneriness and love will be deeply missed by his family until they meet again.
Survivors include: Johnnie's sweetheart of almost 52 years, Wanda Taylor; son, Chief Master Sergeant Scott (Jacki) Harris of Fredericksburg, VA; two daughters, Stefani Galloway and Johnna Spradling, both of Louisburg, KS; eight grandchildren; Charli (Brett) Drefs, Brooklyn McNeil, Jacob Dalrymple, Blake Harris, Brandon (Paige) Withee, Haley Harris, Aubrey Galloway, and Hunter Spradling; and three great-grandchildren; Rylee Marie, Mac Alexander, and Tilly Lynn. Also surviving are two half-sisters; Terri Powers of Ottawa, KS, and Jackie Tanner of El Dorado, KS.
Johnnie was preceded in death by his father Jack Taylor, mother Mabel Vernon and two brothers, Richard Mureen and Scott Mureen.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to your local VFW or American Legion in Johnnie's memory.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.