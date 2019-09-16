Johnny Allen Smith age 73 of Williamsburg, Kansas formerly of Pleasanton, Kansas passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Graveside funeral 10 am Monday, Sep 16, 2019 Princeton, Kansas Cemetery. Visitation 2 to 4 pm Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton Chapel. Contributions to Care to Share.
