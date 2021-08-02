Joie Dee King is survived by James King (husband), Jamie Pollard (daughter), Joe Pollard (son-in-law), Jade King (granddaughter), Joseph Pollard Jr. (grandson), Dean Eddie Reese (father), Tony Reese (brother), Brandi Reese (sister-in-law), Hunter Reese (nephew), Karla Lohaus-Fast (forever best friend) and extended Family.
Celebration of Life Service Saturday August 7th 2021 7 P.M. at Living Proof Church 32401 Harmony Rd, Paola, KS 66071
