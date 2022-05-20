1999-2022
Jonathon Flynn, 22, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022.
Family will meet with friends from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Jonathon was the oldest of four children. He was born Wednesday, May 26, 1999, in Clinton, MO, the son of Shawn and Cori (Grant) Flynn. He grew up in Paola and graduated from Paola High School in 2017. He participated soccer and theater during his high school years.
He served his country with the United States Air Force after graduating from high school. He was honorably discharged November 14, 2021.
He was an avid gamer, enjoying video and computer games.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Grace Grant.
Survivors include his parents Shawn and Cori of the home; three brothers Kyle who is currently serving in the U.S. Army, Fort Carson, CO, Brandon who is currently serving in the U. S. Army, Fort Sam Houston, TX, and Ryan Flynn of the home; grandparents John and Shirley Flynn and Randal and Wilma Grant; many other relatives and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to his parents, donations will be given to Paola High School soccer and theater programs. Donations can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Jonathon’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
