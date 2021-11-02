Joseph Edward Clemens, known as Joe, passed away October 30, 2021, at the Hospice House in Olathe. He was 70 years old.
Burial of ashes will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Lakemary Center, Paola Little League Baseball, American Legion Post #156 in Paola, or Special Olympics Kansas, in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 North Pearl, Paola, Kansas 66071.
Joe was born on March 3, 1951, in Kansas City, Missouri, to James and Beverly Balocca Clemens. He graduated from Paola High School in 1969, and soon thereafter he went to work for Clemens & Green, a candy and tobacco wholesaler based in Paola. After the family business was sold Joe moved to California and for some years worked for the Curry Company, which provided services on a contract basis to Yosemite National Park. He received several promotions there and was happy living at Yosemite.
Joe was the father of two sons, David Clemens and Michael Clemens. He enjoyed coaching Little League baseball when the boys were growing up in Paola.
Life changed for Joe in 1998, when he suffered a massive stroke while visiting San Francisco. After that it was difficult for him to communicate and his physical health gradually declined over the years. He returned to live in Paola in 1999. During his final years he and his beloved mother, Beverly, spoke every day on the telephone. Every day was a struggle, but he never complained.
Joe was known as a good man, well-liked by the many friends he developed over his lifetime. He had a big heart, a real empathy for those less fortunate. He took great pride in the charitable giving by the Clemens family. In his last years at Vintage Park and North Point in Paola, he was popular with the staff. And he always appreciated every act of kindness shown by the staff.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother Michael B. Clemens, and his sister Frances “Tibby” Fort. Survivors are his sister Mary E. Stitt of Kansas City, Missouri and his two sons, David and Michael, both of whom live in Bartonville, Illinois, plus three grandchildren, Ashley Clemens of Bartonville, Illinois, Olivia Clemens of Claremore, Oklahoma, and Elias Clemens of Edgerton, Kansas. He is also survived by one nephew, Arthur Fort of Kansas City, Missouri, and two nieces, Jennifer Fort-Lierz of Overland Park, Kansas, and Lilly Stitt of Bocas del Toro, Panama.
The entire Clemens family wants to offer a big thank you to Kim Croghan-Mills, a dear friend to Joe, for her kindness and many efforts to make his life better during his last years in Paola.
