Joseph Eugene Gillespie, 84, passed away on May 7, 2023, from congestive heart failure. Even though a failing heart took him away from this world, his loving heart left a beacon of light for all in the community.

Joseph is survived by his three sons. He was a proud father to three sons and 4 foster children: Jonathan Gillespie, James (Sandy) Gillespie, Jeremy (Dorene) Gillespie, Tim Goetsch, Carleen Hayes (Ken), Annette Goetsch, and Tom Goetsch. He was also survived by 6 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren.

