Joseph Eugene Gillespie, 84, passed away on May 7, 2023, from congestive heart failure. Even though a failing heart took him away from this world, his loving heart left a beacon of light for all in the community.
Joseph is survived by his three sons. He was a proud father to three sons and 4 foster children: Jonathan Gillespie, James (Sandy) Gillespie, Jeremy (Dorene) Gillespie, Tim Goetsch, Carleen Hayes (Ken), Annette Goetsch, and Tom Goetsch. He was also survived by 6 Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren.
His cheerful attitude and bright smile will be missed in the community he served, along with his fervor to share the gospel and his contagious laughter.
Joseph will be honored in a Celebration of Life on July 1st, 2023, at 1:30 pm at Lighthouse Church in Paola, KS. The family will look forward to sharing this special time with all who will attend.
Memorial gifts may be made to support the ministry of the gospel at:
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.