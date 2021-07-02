Joseph “Joe” J. Link of Stilwell, KS, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at age 64 of natural causes.
There will be two opportunities to attend services in honor of Joe Link’s life. First, a Catholic service will be held on Friday, July 9 at 11 a.m., at Queen of the Holy Rosary in Wea, KS. In addition, a Celebration of Joseph’s Life will be held on Saturday, July 10 at 1 p.m., at The American Legion Hall in Louisburg, KS.
To read the full obituary, please visit www.cremationcenterkc.com/joseph-joe-link/
