Joseph Patrick Wood, age 57, of Belton, MO, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at St. David Medical Center in Round Rock, TX.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary - Louisburg, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS 66053.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2022, also at the funeral home. Burial will be held immediately following the service at the Louisburg Cemetery.
Joseph was born on Thursday, February 11, 1965, in Paola, KS. He was the son of Max and Helen (Weaver) Wood. Joseph attended Louisburg High School and was a member of the graduating class of 1983. He would later attend Johnson County Community College and DeVry University. Joseph worked for AT&T for 32 years as a Systems Technologist.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Max and Helen Wood, son, Max Wood, and brother Ted Nay.
Joseph is survived by his wife Cynthia Wood of the home, his three children; Patrick Jacob (Stacy) Wood of Gower, MO, Nick Wood of La Cygne, KS, and Shelby Travison of Louisburg, KS, two step-children; Angie (Jason) Michalek of Raymore, MO, and Maggie Filla of Pflugerville, TX, one brother, Tim (Mary) Nay of Overland Park, KS, one sister, Carrie Brooks of Olathe, KS, and six grandchildren; Gracie, Braydon, Brody, Jillian, Kalynne, and Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to the American Diabetes Association c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, P.O. Box 669, Louisburg, KS 66053.
