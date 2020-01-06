1927-2019
Joseph Richard “Dick” Gilman, Jr. was born the son of J.R. Gilman, Sr. and Opal Thomas Gilman in Atchison, Kansas on July 14, 1927. He passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. It’s difficult to describe the magnitude of the enduringly positive impacts and influence this unique, unassuming man left on his family and his community.
Dick grew up in Atchison, Kansas with a large and closely-knit extended family. His father was a Lt. Col. in the US Army Reserve, so when tensions leading up to WWII began to brew, Dick’s dad was called for active duty and was assigned to Little Rock, Arkansas and, after Pearl Harbor, to Jefferson Barracks in Webster Groves, Missouri.
The family moved with him, and Dick graduated from Webster Groves High School with the Class of 1945 and then quickly enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was stationed in Washington D.C., Honolulu, Hawaii, and was on-board a ship headed for a land invasion in Japan when President Truman ordered the bombs dropped on Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Suffice it to say, Dick and his shipmates were grateful to Harry S. Truman. He spent the remainder of his Marine Corps days completing what he called “very boring guard duties” in various ports in Japan.
After his Honorable Discharge, Dick headed to the University of Kansas with two goals: to play baseball and to earn a degree. He did that and more. In the spring of 1947, Jayhawk football coach George Sauer saw Dick pitching during a Kansas baseball game and inquired as to whether he could also throw a football. Dick proved he could, and he became a two-sport letterman for the Jayhawks.
He still holds both passing and pitching records at the University of Kansas and was named an Honorable Mention All-American Quarterback in 1949; however, he “rode the pine” during the Jayhawks first ever bowl appearance in the 1948 Orange Bowl as a freshman back-up quarterback.
In the spring of 1950, Dick signed a contract to play baseball with the New York Yankees and reported to spring training truly excited yet scared to death at the same time. His cabin-mate and teammate for the next few months was a shy 18 year-old kid from Commerce, Oklahoma named Mickey Mantle. Both young men were assigned to the Joplin Miners Triple A team, but as Mantle's prospects sky-rocketed, Dick’s declined. A beat-up right shoulder finally gave out, and he disappointedly returned to Lawrence. But all was not lost because beside him to help soften the blow was his fetching, fun and feisty young wife.
Dick and Mary Wilkins were married on November 24, 1950 at the Plymouth Congregational Church in Lawrence. They were married for nearly 65 years, weathering come-what-may and raising their four ornery children. In the fall of 1957, Dick began a remarkable career as a teacher, an administrator, and coach at Paola High School.
He coached the football and wrestling teams and made lifelong friends with players, coaches, and countless students and parents from all walks of life. Additionally, he worked as the Vice-Principal for over 30 years and taught Driver’s Education to several generations of Panthers, most of whom are superior parallel parkers to this day. After his retirement in 1992, Dick and Mary put their collective energies into their community.
Dick enjoyed the small town and worked in various charitable and community projects to help better the community and the lives of those who lived there. He was an active member of the Paola Foster Grandparents, Paola Lions Club, P.A.C.A, and the Paola United Methodist Church, where he was a lay leader for 25 years.
He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 156 and coached the Legion’s baseball team for several summers, including one State Champion team. He ran the P.A.C.A Food Bank for over 15 years and was in charge of the “bell-ringing” Christmas collection for the Salvation Army in Paola for many years.
Throughout life, Dick led by example and his path was a beautiful illustration of integrity, honesty, and most of all, love. He was a strong and courageous believer in God and knew Jesus was his saviour. He lived each day eager to be a servant of God to anyone in need without judgement, conditions, or reservations.
Dick’s passing leaves a huge gap in the lives of all who loved him, including the self-described work he was most proud of—his family. Mourning his loss are his sons Joe Gilman (Judy), Tom Gilman (Patti) and his daughters Georgia Gilman (James) and Mary Minden (Bruce). Additionally, he leaves the 11 “most talented and smart” grandchildren ever born including Megan (JaVon), Zeke, Cait (Bob), Ryanne (Brandon), Ali, Victoria (Emmy), Katie, Sam, Billy, and Carol (Jack). Likewise he leaves behind his “magnificent” great-grandchildren Elias, Hazel, Layla, Baylie, Macyn, Leo, Blake, Madden, Jaxxyn,Jerzie, and Brayden. Also surviving are his brother Mark (Nancy), his sister Martha, five nephews and two nieces. Preceding him in death were his wife Mary, his parents, grandson Drew Minden, brother David and sister Mary Ruth.
A visitation will be held on January 10 from 4:00- 8:00 pm at Dengel and Sons Funeral Home in Paola, and a Memorial Service will be held on January 11 at 11:00 am in the Paola United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to the P.A.C.A. Food Bank or to the church.
“And his master said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’” Matthew 25:21
