Joshua Alexander Bellerive, age 21, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021.
Joshua was born on March 1, 2000, to Brian and Tiffany Bellerive. He graduated from Spring Hill High School in 2018. He was attending classes at Johnson County Community College with aspirations of becoming a firefighter.
Joshua (Josh) spent his youth in curiosity and the rest of his years in wonder. He had a passion for the mechanics of motion. Fix it, modify it, rebuild it, or send it. “Josh fixed it!” was a common phrase by many who were touched by his skills. Joshua is survived by his father, Brian Bellerive, his siblings, Sophia Pistone and Jacob Bellerive, his grandparents, Richard Bellerive, and Charles and Marcia Hedrick.
A casual gathering of friends and family will be held to celebrate Joshua’s life on Saturday Sept 18 at 1:00 PM at the Paola Community Center Theatre 905 E Wea Street. Paola, KS 66071.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local charity in Joshua’s name, so that his legacy will continue to do for others as he did in life.
