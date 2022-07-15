Joshua Phillip Wollard, born March 7, 1994, passed away on July 4th, 2022.
Although taken away too early, he lived his life with grace and touched the lives of many family and friends. Joshua was a graduate of Prairie View High School, class of 2012. Upon graduation he served in the United States Navy, on the USS Iwo Jima, and was honorably discharged in 2017 with the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class and received several commendations. After his Navy service, he worked as a Millwright and was a member of the Millwrights Local Union 1529.
Joshua is survived by his wife, Miranda, their two sons, Jasper and Jameson, and another son, Jaxson. He is also survived by his parents, Phillip Todd and Julie Ann Wollard, a brother and sister-in-law, Jordan and Charlcey, a sister and brother-in-law, Shawna and Jacob, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on July 30th, from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Wollard residence at 23062 Farlin Road, Parker, Kansas. This is an open event and guests are welcome at any time. An event announcement has been posted at https://facebook.com/events/s/joshuas-celebration-of-life/1184756959031633. In lieu of flowers the family asks for cards and/or written memories of Joshua to be shared with the family.
