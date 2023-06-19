230621_mr_obit_joyce_woodward_cropped

Joyce Woodward

Joyce A. Woodward - 85 of Peoria, AZ, sadly passed away on March 12, 2023.

Joyce was born in Kansas City, KS, to Lawrence & Esther Holland on May 20,1937. She attended Argentine High School and worked at KC Structural Steel after graduation. She also worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for various companies in the Kansas City area, Louisburg, KS and Peoria, AZ before retiring in 2003.

