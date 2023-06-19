Joyce A. Woodward - 85 of Peoria, AZ, sadly passed away on March 12, 2023.
Joyce was born in Kansas City, KS, to Lawrence & Esther Holland on May 20,1937. She attended Argentine High School and worked at KC Structural Steel after graduation. She also worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for various companies in the Kansas City area, Louisburg, KS and Peoria, AZ before retiring in 2003.
Joyce married her high school sweetheart James R. Woodward JR of the home. She is also survived by her daughter Jeanne (Alan) King of Peoria, AZ, Sons Jeff (Jackie) of Raytown, MO and Jim (Angie) of Paola, KS. Grandsons Brad (Shelby) King and Jarod Woodward. Granddaughters Samantha Woodward and Shelby Woodward. Great Granddaughters Brooklyn and Olivia King. Brother Jim Holland and Nieces Trina Cutshaw and Jenni (Eric) Showalter.
Services will be held Wednesday July 5th, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Louisburg United Methodist Church Columbarium in Louisburg, KS.
