Joyce Barnes

Joyce L. Barnes, longtime resident of Osawatomie, Kansas, passed away Tuesday April 14, 2020, at Miami County Medical Center in Paola, Kansas, at 3:30 a.m. at the age of 88.
Joyce is survived by one sister Carol Curran of Carson City, Nevada. Four children Bob (Jeanie) Barnes of Salina, KS, Rise Ward of Lawrence, KS, Rick (Cindy) Barnes of Louisburg, KS, and Robbi (Keith) Gulledge of Madison, KS. Eight grandchildren Jeff (Tonya) Barnes, Christy (Kent) Zeigler, Jim (Lisa) Ward, Jade (Jeremy) Wunder, Lance (Whitney) Barnes, Dustin (Ashley) Barnes, Madison Barnes, and Dawson Barnes. In addition, she had thirteen great-grandchildren who she loved dearly.
Joyce was born August 12, 1931 in Manning, Iowa to Henri and Oleda Bliefert. She was the fourth of five children. She resided in Iowa until her family moved to San Leandro, California. Her older sister introduced her to Carl Duane Barnes and they were married November 27, 1948 in Reno, Nevada. Duane’s service in the Navy took them to Honolulu, HI, Walkegeen, IL, and after his retirement they settled in Osawatomie, KS. Joyce worked as a PA assistant at the Osawatomie State Hospital until her retirement.
Joyce and Duane farmed outside Osawatomie while he worked at the post office until his death in 1993. The rest of her time was spent gardening, walking with Dot, baking sweet treats, and enjoying making memories with her grandkids. She will be tremendously missed by her family who loved her very much. She was a member of the Plum Creek Church of Christ in Osawatomie.
Joyce joins her parents Henri and Oleda Bliefert, her brother Frank Bliefert, her sisters Louise Harden and Marilyn Lawson, and her husband Carl Duane Barnes.
The family would like to thank Olathe Medical Center staff for their care and compassion, Eddy Birchard Funeral Home, Kathy Campbell for officiating graveside service, and all their family and friends for the condolences during this difficult time.
There was a private family graveside service at Miami Memorial Gardens in Paola, KS.
Memorial: Joyce L. Barnes Memorial Fund the money collected will go to help some of Joyce's favorite small businesses in Miami County. Send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064
