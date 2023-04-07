Joyce E. Lambert, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Louisburg Cemetery.
The daughter of Nadeane (White) Hink and Ernest F. Hink, she was born on November 21, 1930, in Louisburg, Kansas. She graduated from Louisburg Rural High School in 1948 and the Kansas City Secretarial College in 1949. She married Bruce E. Lambert on May 28, 1954, and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage and doing things together. They loved snow skiing, ballroom dancing, golfing, playing bridge, and Joyce was an avid trout fisherman. They traveled the world together, on tours, cruises and on their own.
She co-owned and operated an IGA grocery market with her husband for 38 years in Gladstone, Missouri, from the late ‘50’s until 1992, when they retired. Joyce was a member of the Lenexa United Methodist Church. She volunteered many hours on behalf of the Kansas City Symphony. She was a past president of La Sertoma, International, Kansas City, Kansas. Joyce was also a former member of the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce, and received their “Woman of the Year” distinguished service award in 1978.
She was a resident of the Kansas City, Missouri area for 46 years before retiring to Sun City West, Arizona, with her husband in 1995. In 2013, they moved back to Lenexa, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nadeane Hink in 1974, Ernest Hink in 1990, and her husband Bruce in 2019.
Survivors include her twin brothers; Stephen Hink and wife Sen, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, and Stewart Hink and wife Barbara, of Louisburg, Kansas, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Her ready smile and loving devotion to family will be long remembered.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, PO Box 669, Louisburg, Kansas 66053.
