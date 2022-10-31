1946-2022
Joyce Elaine McDaneld, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, at Goshen Home Care in Overland Park, Kansas, surrounded by family and friends.
Joyce was born April 19, 1946, in Paola, Kansas, the daughter of Brooks and Doris Hinkle. She grew up on the family farm on Lone Star Road northwest of town, riding horses and participating in the local 4H club. She attended a one-room schoolhouse across the road from the farm through eighth grade and graduated from Paola High School in 1964. After high school she went on to the University of Kansas where she majored in Education, graduating in 1968 with a Bachelors of Arts. Her junior year she met Roger “Mac” McDaneld of Osborne, Kansas, the result of a fortuitous blind date mix-up, whom she married on July 14, 1968.
Joyce taught in elementary schools for nine years, beginning in Topeka while Mac was in the service and then following him to San Antonio where she would teach a kindergarten class that became the favorite of her career. After Mac left the service they moved back to Kansas and Joyce taught second grade at Fairview Elementary in Olathe where she was known as a supportive colleague who combined a good-natured sense of humor with a formidable ability to maintain authority in even the most unruly of classrooms.
After retiring from teaching, Joyce served as the girls counselor for the Kansas Lions Club International Band and chaperoned many trips with the group to cities across the U.S. and the world including Tokyo, Honolulu, Toronto, Montreal, and Mexico City.
Joyce gave birth to two daughters, Kelley Brooke in 1974 and Jennifer Neale in 1980. She enjoyed staying home to care for them but also maintained an active life outside the home with friends, family, and work in the local community, volunteering for many years in the Blue Valley school system and with the Presbyterian Church of Stanley. She served as President of the PTA, frequently hosted a monthly bridge group and church circle meetings, and spent many weekends managing concessions for the Blue Valley Booster Club.
An avid sports fan, Joyce religiously followed basketball and baseball. She traveled to several Final Four tournaments to cheer for KU and held Royals season tickets for 33 years, frequently attending games where she would impressively juggle keeping a meticulous scorebook as she listened to the radio broadcast, shelled peanuts, visited with other fans, and lightly heckled players on the opposing team.
She was an enthusiastic traveler later in life, trekking with Mac to Alaska, Europe, Turkey, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand, chronicling their journeys in multiple journals and photo albums. Whether it was a visit to her daughters, a road trip with friends, or a “girls’ weekend” with her sisters and niece, she could always be counted on to be game for the next adventure and ready at a moment’s notice. After Mac retired, the two spent more time at their residence in South Pasadena, Florida, where she had a vibrant circle of friends, frequently hosting dinner parties and enjoying time with her sister and brother-in-law who lived nearby.
Joyce was fortunate to have many friends but her husband Mac was undoubtedly her best; the two were nearly inseparable after his retirement, enjoying many adventures near and far and working together at the family farm in Paola. As anyone close to them knew, their love for each other was strong and unwavering across the many good years but also through the difficult times. Mac visited Joyce daily while she was at Goshen Home Care and became “legendary” for his loyal devotion, cooking breakfast for her on Sundays, bringing her favorites for happy hours and dinners, and staying by her side through every step of her illness.
As Mac did for her, Joyce took care of both of her parents and her aunt in the last years of their lives, doggedly attending to the details of their illnesses and eventually devoting nearly a decade of her own life to their steady care. She was a loving and steadfast wife, mother, aunt, and friend, someone who could always be relied upon to bring her wry humor, unflagging energy, and forthright perspective to any situation.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Brooks Hinkle, and her brother Ron Hinkle.
She is survived by her husband Mac McDaneld, Stilwell Kansas; her daughter, Kelley McDaneld and her husband, Tucker Hull, Steamboat Springs, Colorado; her daughter Jen McDaneld and her husband Travis Friedrich, Portland, Oregon; and her sisters Barbara Elson, Celebration, Florida and Deborah Dasenbrock, Jacksonville, Florida.
A memorial celebration will be held in Joyce’s honor on Friday, November 11th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Jackson Hotel in Paola.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Goshen Home Care at 9939 Foster St., Overland Park, KS 66212 or Ascend Hospice at 4550 W. 109th St., Suite 210, Overland Park, KS 66211.
Arrangements by Dengel & Son Mortuary- Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
