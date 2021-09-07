Joyce Ann Soetaert, 72, adored wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed peacefully, Wednesday, September 1, 2021, with her beloved husband Richard by her side.
Visitation will be Friday, September 10, 2021, from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. at St Paul's Catholic Church, 21650 W. 115th Terrace, Olathe, KS, 66061. The Rosary will follow from 10:45 – 11:00 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be from 11:00 a.m.-noon, followed by luncheon. Celebration of Life will be Friday, September 10, 2021, from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at Divine Mercy Parish, 555 W. Main St., Gardner, KS 66030. Burial will be Monday, September 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd., Leavenworth, KS 66048. Please wear bright colors as mom loved flowers and anything that was bright and beautiful. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111.
Joyce was born August 26, 1949, in Paola, KS, to Forrest and Helen Hickman. She attended school at Hillsdale Elementary and Spring Hill High School. Joyce met her husband Richard on August 10, 1967, on a blind date arranged by their sisters. Joyce attended Washburn University, Topeka, KS, starting in the fall of 1969. In July 1970, Joyce and Richard became engaged and were joined in holy matrimony, August 21, 1970, at Queen of the Holy Rosary, Wea, KS. In 1972, Joyce and Richard welcomed their first child Shawna, followed in 1975 by Stacey, and 1977 by Matthew.
Joyce traveled the US, as a dutiful military wife living in: Vandenburg AFB, CA, FE Warren AFB, WY, McConnell AFB, KS, Maxwell AFB, AL, Minot AFB, ND, and Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota. Joyce was adored by everyone she met and made life-long friends in the many places she lived. In 1996, Joyce returned to her cherished state of Kansas, where she resided in Edgerton until her death.
Joyce Ann fiercely loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Nana Joyce was always ready with a piece of bubble gum, peppermint, or tootsie pop, as well as a dollar or twenty, slipped into a hand or pocket. She loved to talk, dance, laugh, and be silly. She brightened every room and life she entered. The ache of her loss will never be filled, but we know she is watching over her family and friends, alongside her heavenly Father.
Joyce is survived by: her husband of 51 years, Richard Soetaert; children: Shawna Knode (Monti), Stacey Kassanchuk (Joshua), Matthew Soetaert (Angela); grandchildren: Jedidiah (Ciara), Christian, Benjamin, and Madeleine Knode, Annastacia and Matthew Kassanchuk, Charles, Levi, Isabel, Angelina, Vivian, and Cecilia Soetaert; siblings: Jacquline Seyler, Rosemary Schoenberger, Karen Dotson, Mike Hickman, and Daniel Hickman; Uncle Donald Hickman, as well as countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Joyce is preceded in death by: parents Forrest and Helen Hickman; siblings: Forrest Hickman Jr, Thelma Sutcliff, and Phillip Hickman; and grandchildren: baby Kassanchuk and Toby and Gabriel Soetaert.
The service will be live streamed (most likely on Facebook). More information to follow.
In lieu of flowers we request that you make a contribution to a memorial bench in Joyce’s honor (a donation basket will be provided at the service) or St. Paul's Capital Campaign Fund under Joyce's name. Envelops will be available at the service or you can make a donation online at:
https://spcatholic.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/StPaulCapitalCampaign/donate
As well as or in lieu of donation, you can have a mass said for Joyce at your local church or there will be envelops at St Paul's to fill out. You can submit a mass intention online at: https://spcatholic.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/MassIntention.
