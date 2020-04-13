Juanita Mae Fann, age 90, of Parker, KS, died Tuesday April 7, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services will be held for the family on April 10 at the Reading Cemetery, Reading, KS. Memorials are to the Helping Hands & Heart Food Pantry send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS, 66064.
