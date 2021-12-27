Judith Ann (Judy) Spencer, age 80, of Osawatomie, Kansas, died Saturday, December 18th, 2021, at Brookdale of Overland Park.
Judy was cremated and there will be a Rosary Thursday, December 30, 2021, followed by a service at 10:30, all at the St. Philp Neri Catholic Church.
Burial of Ashes will follow at Osawatomie Cemetery.
Arrangements by Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home (913)755-2114.
