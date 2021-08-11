Judith Dene "Judi" Farris, age 73, of Paola, Kansas, formerly of La Cygne, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
She was born in Hutchinson, Kansas, on October 5, 1947, the daughter of Raymond Abram and Juanita Dene Burleson Mitchell. She graduated from La Cygne High School and attended Emporia State University for one semester.
She was united in marriage to Melvin LeRoy "Butch" Farris on February 27, 1966, in the La Cygne United Methodist Church. They made their first home in Oxnard Air Force Base, Oxnard, California.
Judi was a strong Christian woman who liked to share Christian joy with others. She was a member of the Paola United Methodist Church. She and Butch liked to travel and camp. She was an avid bird watcher.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Judi is survived by her husband, Butch, a son, Daniel M. Farris (Erica), a daughter, Teresa Dene Henderson (Frank), a brother, Victor Mitchell (Ellie), a sister, Jalayn Love (John), and seven grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Paola United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. The family suggests contributions to the Mayo Clinic for Granulomatosis Research. The service will be livestreamed. Go to Youtube and search Paola United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be left at https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/JBpBCOYzBMupmE0YHvKtOj?domain=schneiderfunerals.com.
