Judith Drake

Judith Ann Drake, age 72, of Harrisonville, MO passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Research Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
Judy was born July 14, 1947 in Paola, KS to Harry Bill and Maxine Kerr. She spent most of her early life in Louisburg, KS with her family and younger brother Steve. She loved being from Louisburg and was so proud of her “small” town.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dengel and Son Chapel, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS. The funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Bucyrus, KS. followed by burial in the Louisburg Cemetery.
At age 16 Judy met the love of her life at a high school football game. They quickly fell in love and on July 12, 1964 she married Thomas M. Drake. From there they built a life, love and family to be proud of with two amazing sons, Robert and Curtis, grandkids and great grandkids. Their storybook love lasted 55 short years. Time flies when your married to your best friend.
Those who knew Judy knew she lived life to the absolute fullest. Dancing, singing and spending time with the ones she loved most were so important to her. Memories of her always include fun and laughter. Her passing leaves a large void in many lives.
Judith is preceded in death by her mother Maxine and her father Harry Bill Kerr.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Drake; both sons Curtis and Robert Drake; daughter-in-law Trista Drake; grandchildren Austin, Jonathan, Chloe, Scarlet, Willow and Kara Drake, Christopher McDonald and Ed Ross; her great grandson Nash Drake, brother, Steve Kerr and wife Doris; niece and nephew, Stephanie Tshappat and Tony Kerr.
In Lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Louisburg American Legion, John P. Hand Post #250.
