Judith Hyer

Judith Ann Hyer, 77, of Paola, Kansas passed away Tuesday October 8th, 2019
Funeral services will be held October 18th Friday at the Lighthouse Presbyterian church in Paola, Kansas. Visitation is 1pm Funeral services at 2pm.
Interment: Hillsdale Cemetery, Hillsdale, Kansas
Judy was born April 10th 1942 by a mid-wife on their farm in Russell county Kansas, the daughter of Lois Dumler and Raymond Dumler.
Judy lived in Olathe, Kansas and was a current resident of Paola, Kansas.
She graduated from Russell High School in 1960.
Judy was united in marriage to Fred Hyer on March 9th 1996 in Paola, Kansas.
Judy was preceded in death by her father Raymond Dumler and mother Lois Dumler.
Judy is survived by her husband Fred Hyer of Paola, KS her two sons Todd Jenkins of Blue Springs, MO; Spencer Jenkins of Lenexa, KS, three siblings, Ward Dumler, Aimee Beth Ward and George Dumler. Grand children; Tanner Jenkins, Chase Jenkins, Hunter Jenkins and Ty Jenkins and many nieces and nephews.
Judy graduated college from Kansas State University. While attending KSU she was crowned Miss Kansas State 1962. She held a Master Degree in Historical Administration and Museum Studies and a Masters Degree of Arts in American Studies. She was a Sunday school teacher, High School substitute teacher and home maker.
Judy was very proud of her heritage and that her family came to central Kansas as pioneering settlers. She was a Life Member of the Kansas State Historical Society. She was instrumental in preserving and starting the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm in Olathe, Kansas. The only working stagecoach stop left from the Santa Fe Trail. She helped set up and was instrumental in starting the Kansas Museum of History. At the time she was considered one of the premier experts on early Kansas settlement and its early history.
Judy loved traveling and living the farm life. She loved being a Grammy to her grand children and sharing the word of God and the bible. We have been blessed to share in a lifetime of her grace, loving spirit and heartfelt warmth for everyone she would meet. Her spirit lives on from the love, laughs and life she lived and shared with all of us.
