Judith Marlene Cantrall, 85, of Lenexa, KS, passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2022.
Judy was born on January 23, 1937, in Merriam, Kansas, to Floy and Julia Phipps. She attended Shawnee Mission Rural School District. In 1956, she married John Cantrall. Together, they went on to have four children; Deborah, Jeanette, John, and Denise.
In 1969, they purchased their farm home in Paola, Kansas. John & Judy raised the children and took care of a wide array of farm animals throughout the next 48 years at their home. Judy was an avid gardener of vegetables and flowers. She was particularly proud of her clematises she grew around the home. She held various secretarial positions before retiring in 1994.
Judy enjoyed traveling the states with her husband and family. She and John would often travel in their RV throughout the country, also taking time for a few cruises.
Alongside John, she was an honorary member of The Korean Veterans Association. She was also a volunteer for Cancer Action. She volunteered over 10,000 hours making hundreds of afghans. She received Volunteer of the Year in 2018 for her outstanding service.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Floy and Julia Phipps, brother Tommy Phipps and great-grandson Kyle Dunivan. She is survived by husband John, daughter Deborah [Mark] Fowler of Kansas City, MO, daughter Jeanette Eaker of Lenexa, KS, son John [Jacque] Cantrall of Bertrand, NE, daughter Denise [Dave] Mulhall of Olathe, KS, and 17 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren, brother Preston [Sue] Phipps of Shawnee Mission, KS and sister Iris Sandford of Olathe, KS.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 9 a.m. followed by services at 10 a.m., graveside service to follow at Newcomers Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133.
