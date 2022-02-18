Judith Pinneo

Judith Eileen (Gallagher) Pinneo, 77, passed away at Olathe Medical Center on February 15, 2022.
Services were held February 21, 2022, at Dengel & Son Mortuary Paola Chapel.
To leave a message for the family, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com. Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl Street Paola, KS 66071
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.