Green Valley, AZ - Judy was born, with an agenda, on October 13, 1941, in Des Moines, IA, to Edwin and Pauline Waddell.

After a battle with Parkinson’s, and related complications, the battle has concluded with both Judy and the disease declaring a truce on November 8, 2022. Her illness did not define her. Her strength and courage did.

