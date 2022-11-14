Green Valley, AZ - Judy was born, with an agenda, on October 13, 1941, in Des Moines, IA, to Edwin and Pauline Waddell.
After a battle with Parkinson’s, and related complications, the battle has concluded with both Judy and the disease declaring a truce on November 8, 2022. Her illness did not define her. Her strength and courage did.
She grew up on a farm in Iowa. Her dad taught her to ride horses at the age of 3. She graduated from Johnston High School. Her career took her from Iowa, to Wisconsin, to West Virginia and Kansas where she retired. She was hard working, and career driven, working in the life insurance industry.
Her adventures in life included, barrel racing horses, drag racing, sky diving, a charter member of Women on Snow (WI snowmobile club). She had a mind of her own and could ignite like a stick of dynamite.
In 2010, she moved with her best friend Moe and her little dog JoJo to their paradise in Arizona, where you don’t have to shovel sunshine. They are members of Legion Post #131 where she was a volunteer with the Ladies Auxiliary. Through thick and thin, they were always by each other’s side.
Preceded in death by her husband Jerry Ludwig in 2002.
Survived by her companion Gerald “Moe” Donnelly, and her three daughters Tammy (Ken) Welch, Stacey Lowry, Andrea Ludwig, step children, several grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Special thanks go to Herbert, Sylvia, and Candy from Sugars Assisted Living, Maureen with Hospice Family Care and Linda from Bayada.
Everything that love could do was done.
In Judy’s honor please pick up a book, listen to music, or create something marvelous.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Arizona Family Restaurant, 80 W. Esperanza Blvd, Green Valley, AZ on Friday, November 18th, 12:30 pm.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.