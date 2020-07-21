Judy McKiearnan

Judy M. McKiearnan, age 73, of Louisburg, KS, daughter of Gerald and Myrtle Bickham, born August 4, 1946, went to her heavenly father and was reunited with her late husband, Mac, on July 14th, 2020, after a fatal car accident near St. John, KS.
Judy married Raymond “Mac” McKiearnan on April 3, 1971. She was married to the love of her life for 48 wonderful years. After selling their farm, she and Mac moved to Harlingen, TX in 1993 to be in warmer climate away from the cold weather. She and Mac loved to travel and traveled all over the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
In 2014, they purchased a home back in Louisburg to be closer to their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Judy greatly enjoyed wood working and made many beautiful intarsia pieces that she loved to give to friends and family. Judy had very recently moved to St. John, KS to start a new chapter in her life.
Judy was preceded in death by Mac and her parents.
She is survived by two sons, Chaplain Stephen D. (Brenda) McKiearnan and Thorvald D. (Carmen) McKiearnan; grandchildren, Timothy (Andrea) McKiearnan and children, Brooke, Morgan, and Carter McKiearnan, Ashley (Chris) Masoner and children, Alex and Carly Masoner, Stephannie McKiearnan, Allison (Jesse) Hoehn and son, Jace Hoehn, Paige (Matt) Nolte and children, Lilyan and Jackson Nolte, T.J. McKiearnan, Jennifer (Mickey) Goodman and children, Aubry, Harper, and Lee Goodman and Lindsey (Jon) Leslie and son Jameson Leslie.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18th, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel with the funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Louisburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. C/O Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.