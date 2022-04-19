Judy Elsena Thoden Riley was given life by her Creator and was born on JUNE 14, 1942, the child of Elmer and Myrle Neu Thoden, in Paola.
On JULY 12, 1942, Judy was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church. On March 25, 1956, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Judy was confirmed in the faith into which she was baptized. Judy attended Trinity Lutheran School and graduated from Paola High School in 1960.
On August 12, 1962, Judy was united in marriage to H. Wayne Riley. Through this union, the Lord blessed her with two children Jill (Rick) Druse, Paola, and David (Trina Revelle) Riley, Topeka, along with two grandchildren Noah and Luke Riley and sister Gladys Prothe and brother Leslie Thoden. The Lord blessed Judy’s life with many special people as she served God in her vocations at home, church, work, and in the community.
Judy enjoyed bunko, cooking, puzzles, coloring, and spending time with family and friends. Professionally, she put her talents to the service of others at USD #368 (Paola) as Secretary to the Superintendent, USD #233 (Olathe) as library paraprofessional, and USD #202 (Plainfield, IL) as Secretary to the Assistant Superintendent. She was an active member, since 1991 of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
On APRIL 18, 2022, Judy went home to rest in the arms of Jesus to await the resurrection of the dead. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, parents in-law, and brother (Merlin).
Visitation will be held at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 901 Fillmore, Topeka on April 22nd at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 34868 Block Rd, Paola on April 23rd at 10 a.m. with memorial service at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church or Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Dengel and Son Mortuary. (www.denglemortuary.com )
