Juel “Don” Montgomery, age 77, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed peacefully on June 27, 2020, at the Louisburg Healthcare & Rehab Center. He was born September 9, 1942 in Hobart Oklahoma, to Bill and Helen (Hope) Thompson.
Don married Nellie Null January 8, 1972. They lived in Fayettville Arkansas for 30 plus years. He worked for Lindsey Management and retired to Loco Oklahoma. Don moved to Louisburg, KS in 2010.
Don was preceded in death by his wife Nellie, his parents and a
great granddaughter, Kaitlyn Nicole.
He is survived by his seven children, Kathi, Micheal, Robert Denise, Steve, Susan, David, Chrystal (Chris), sister, Carol Smith of Hobart, Oklahoma, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Don’s wishes were cremation and no service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
