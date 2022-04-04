Julie Ann Gibson, age 68, of Parker, KS, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at Richmond Healthcare and Rehab.
Julie was born June 25, 1953, in Paola, KS. She was the younger of two children born to Milton George and Avis Lavara (Smith) Kramer. She attended Parker Elementary School, then Prairie View High School in LaCygne, KS, where she graduated with the Class of 1971.
Julie then went on to attend Emporia State University in Emporia, KS, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology in 1974. She then went to work as a medical technologist at Miami County Medical Center in Paola, KS, from 1977 to 2016.
On June 22, 1973, Julie was married to Curtis Alan Gibson at the Beagle United Methodist Church. Curtis and Julie made their home in rural Parker, KS. They had 2 daughters, Kimberly in 1978 and Brianne in 1981.
Julie was a member of the Beagle United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included camping, bowling, traveling with her family, watching KU men’s basketball, and snuggling with her grandbabies.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents Milton Kramer and Avis (Smith) Kramer.
She is survived by her husband Curtis Gibson of Parker, KS, daughters Kimberly (Justin) Grooms of Lawrence, KS, and Brianne (Masey) Wolfe of Leavenworth, KS, and four grandchildren Aedri, Kai, Cali, and Beau. She is also survived by her brother Andy (Cindy) Kramer of Parker, KS, and three nieces, along with many extended family and friends.
Visitation April 4, 2022, and Funeral Service was Tuesday, April 5, 2022, all at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Memorials are to Dementia Spring Foundation send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
