Julie E. Schmidt, age 56, of Paola, a loving wife and mother, passed away July 11th at the Bonner Springs Rehabilitation Center.
Cremation. A celebration by the family will be at a later date. Arrangements by Dengel and Son Mortuary 305 N. Pearl Paola KS 66071.
