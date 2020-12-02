Sep 8, 1945 - Nov 22, 2020
June Frances Brake of Fair Play, Missouri, passed away on November 22, 2020.
June was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Jesse and Frances Kinney on September 8, 1945. She grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and married the love of her life, Wayne Brake, at the young age of 15. They started their life together in Kansas City and later decided to move the family to Osawatomie Kansas where they built their home and raised the kids.
While raising her kids and working full time, she decided to become a nurse. Through hard work and perseverance, she proudly earned her Bachelors of Nursing from Pittsburg State University. June spent most of her nursing career at Osawatomie State Hospital as a psychiatric nurse. She shared many stories from her time “on the hill.” She loved her job, as a nurse, and the many friends she made while working there.
June retired from the state hospital in 2015. She bought and renovated a house in Fair Play Missouri to be closer to her youngest grandkids. She was very proud that she was able to do that on her own and loved her little house. Her house was always full of kids and laughter. She recently got a puppy, Rebel, who brought her great joy and companionship.
June was an avid reader who loved to crotchet, play scrabble, watch crime movies, and spend time with her family.
June was preceded in death, by her husband Ralph Wayne Brake as well as her parents. She is survived by her 4 kids Denny (Sarah) Brake, Doug Brake, Dena (Laura) Brake, and Darren (Alisha) Brake, her sister Peggy DeSeure and many grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, cousins and many lifelong friends. She will be missed by so many.
Per June’s wishes she will be cremated and there will not be a formal service. Please celebrate her life by doing something that brings you comfort and joy.
