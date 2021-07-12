June was born Jan 5, 1939, in Garnett, Kansas, to Homer Long and Ethel Collins Long. She grew up on a farm near Parker, where she went to school.
She married Kenneth Mooney and they raised 2 children and divorced. She then married Daniel Smoley and they later divorced. June married Thomas Young on July 7, 2007 and they lived in Paola, Kansas.
June worked as a electrical - mechanical draftsman and technical illustrator for 22 years. She then changed careers and worked as a certified nursing assistant for 16 years. She was the Paola site manager for Meals on Wheels for 6 years. She then joined the Foster Grand Parents program.
June loved to be outside and worked in her garden, enjoyed reading books - mostly western fiction and to sew.
Proceeding her death were husband Thomas Young, parents Homer and Ethel Long, brother Steven Long and sister in-law Mary Long.
Survivors include her brother Wayne Long of Parker Kansas, son Keith Mooney of Tucson Arizona, daughter Marlene Dekker of Tucson Arizona and 3 grand children.
Services are pending by Dengel and Son Mortuary 305 N. Pearl Paola, KS 66071
