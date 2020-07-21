Kade Tecumseh Kehl, 19, of Odessa, Missouri formerly of Baldwin City, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
The family will host a public Celebration of Life at a later date. Family has requested no food or flowers be delivered to the home. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family in care of Kris Kehl. Memories may be left www.LedfordFamilyFH.com.
Kade was born June 25, 2001.
