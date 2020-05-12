Karen Ohlmeier

1943-2020
Karen K. (Baxter) Ohlmeier of Paola passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020.
She was the third of seven children born to B.E. and Mary (Alleman) Baxter. She graduated from Fontana High School with the class of 1961. On February 11, 1962, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Ohlmeier. They were blessed with three children Cathy, Jim, and Dennis.
Karen was an LMHT at the Osawatomie State Hospital for 48 years. Karen enjoyed lottery tickets, casinos, wine tasting, John Wayne movies, and being around people.
Karen is survived by her husband Lloyd; children Cathy, Jim (Sandy), and Dennis (Missy); eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Lou Davey, Sharon Dickerson, Nancy O’Connor, and Betty Prothe.
Preceding her in death were her parents, brother Bill Baxter, and sister Debbie Mangold.
Private memorial service at Block Trinity Lutheran Church with inurnment in Block Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The family requests memorials to the Miami County Cancer Foundation sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.